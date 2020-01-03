Commentary: Good to Great? It's Not Too Late

NASHVILLE – There’s still time.

Nearly eight months ago, when they started their offseason conditioning program, coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans revealed their stated goal for the 2019 season: Go from good to great.

Progress along that path has been slow, to say the least. Six weeks into the season they had lost twice as many games as they had won. After 16 games they were 9-7 for the fourth straight year and tied for the worst record among the NFL’s 12 playoff teams. None of it actually screams greatness.

The point is, though, that they are in the playoffs, which means they have not reached the end of the line. And the postseason is where a team can take sizable steps toward their target.

Want to be great? Go to Foxboro, Mass. and beat the defending Super Bowl champions, the team that has won three of the last five and has set the standard for NFL excellence for roughly two decades, the team with arguably the best quarterback ever to play in what might be his final postseason home game for that franchise and the team that has served as the Titans’ model for the past four years. That is what awaits with Saturday’s wild card game against the New England Patriots.

Want to be great? Reach the divisional round and beat the team that has been the NFL’s best this season, the one features one of the most exciting offensive players to come into the NFL in some time, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, not to mention a team that has caused your franchise more playoff heartache than any other since the move to Tennessee (remember 2000 and 2008?). That is what awaits if the Titans beat the Patriots.

Want to be great? Win three straight road games to get to the Super Bowl. As the AFC’s No. 6 seed, that is what the Titans must do if they are to make it to South Florida for Super Bowl LIV. Since the playoff field was expanded to 12 teams in 1990 only two No. 6 seeds have won it all – the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2010 Green Bay Packers. Only eight teams that entered the postseason as wild cards finished with the trophy in their possession.

Want to be great? Be the players and coaches who are the first to win a Super Bowl for your franchise. The Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) are one of 12 teams that have never won pro football’s biggest game and one of eight among those 12 that have gotten there at least once but came up short.

All of that is available to these Tennessee Titans over the next several weeks.

It is important to remember that there is no bouncing around or skipping steps. You have to take them one at a time in the prescribed order. One misstep and the journey ends. Then it’s back to the start and try to do it all over again from square one.

At this point, however, the path is clear. Good to great started as an idea. Now it is a journey, one the Titans must navigate from New England to Baltimore to whatever comes next and whatever awaits after that.

In getting to this point, they found a quarterback, one who played as well as or better than anyone at his position over the last two months. They found a way to get the best out of their running back and make him the league’s best in 2019. They have developed a defense that is as confident and as capable as any. They showed they can make plays in the closing minutes or seconds – in all three phases – that make the difference between victory or defeat.

In some ways, this has been Tennessee’s best season in quite some time.

Has it been good enough to make people think about the Titans as one of the NFL’s best teams? No.

Has it been everything players, coaches (and their fans) wanted it to be? No.

Has it been a great season? No.

Yet greatness is still out there. Now is the time to see if greatness is in these Titans.