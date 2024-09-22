Titans LB Wants to Check These Three Boxes
Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III has been an elite defender ever since he stepped foot in the NFL.
Through two games this season, it's been more of the same for the veteran, who headed into Week 3 tied for the fourth-most sacks in the league with three. Though the Titans are 0-2 to start the year, the defense has been hardly to blame, and Landry is a major reason why. Tennessee is currently surrendering the fewest yards per game (206.5) this season.
When speaking to the media recently, he shared some insight into what makes him great, which involes checking three "boxes" before he steps into the field of play.
"I always say: Every time I step on the field, I am trying to prove I am that I am that versatile, consistent and productive player," Landry said, per the team website. "Every time I step on the field, I am trying to check all three of those boxes."
He's certainly been checking those boxes ever since the Titans selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 83 career regular-season games (64 starts), Landry has tallied 335 total tackles (214 solo), 44.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.
After being selected to his first-career Pro Bowl in 2021 following a 12-sack season, Landry missed the entire 2022 campaign with a torn ACL that he suffered less than two weeks before the start of the regular season. Incredibly, he returned last year and posted 10.5 sacks and 70 total tackles while starting 10 of 17 games.
Landry and the Tennessee defense will look to keep things rolling in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, who could be led by former Titans quarterback Malik Willis depending on the injury status of Jordan Love.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!