Titans Hire Former Browns Exec
The Tennessee Titans are adding to their front office to help the team through its rebuild.
"The Titans are expected to hire Dan Saganey, the Cleveland Browns' director of player personnel, in a high-level scouting role soon," Titans insider Paul Kuharsky wrote.
"The move comes as the season for movement on the scouting side of the industry opens up, as contracts typically expire right after the draft/at the start of May.
"Saganey was a manager in the player personnel department who did advance scouting of opponents before he was promoted to director in 2016."
Saganey has a familial connection with general manager Mike Borgonzi. He has some overlap with his brother Dave working for Harvard's football team years ago.
The Titans hope that hiring Saganey will put them in position to move back up the standings in the AFC South after finishing 3-14 last season.
With Cam Ward as their new quarterback, he will look to prove himself as the No. 1 overall pick in hopes of getting the Titans more wins in the 2025 season and getting them closer to a Super Bowl in his rookie year.
