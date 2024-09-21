Titans to Honor Former LB Against Packers
The Tennessee Titans are hosting the Green Bay Packers this weekend, and a familiar face is expected to be honored.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans are naming former linebacker Derrick Morgan as the "Legend of the Game."
He follows in the footsteps of his former teammate, running back Chris Johnson, who was honored in Week 2 against the New York Jets.
Morgan, 35, played his entire nine-year career with the Titans after being taken with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
While Morgan didn't look like a legend in his rookie year after appearing in just four games, he eventually began to earn that status in the years to follow.
Morgan overcame a season-ending injury in 2010 by bouncing back the following season with 30 tackles in 10 starts for the Titans. Throughout his career, Morgan stayed relatively healthy, appearing in 118 out of a possible 144 games for the team.
Morgan racked up 44.5 sacks throughout his career, tying him with his former teammate Harold Landry III, who was a rookie in Morgan's final season back in 2018. The only Titans to have more sacks are Jevon Kearse and Jurrell Casey, but including the entirety of franchise history with the Houston Oilers, he ranks in a tie for sixth place all-time.
While Morgan isn't the best or flashiest player in franchise history, he played a decent-sized role for the Titans for the better part of a decade, so it is encouraging to see his legacy honored by the only team he called home in his NFL career.
The Titans will hope to get a win with Morgan in the house tomorrow when the Packers visit Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on FOX.
