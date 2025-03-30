Titans Host Oregon TE for Pre-Draft Visit
The Tennessee Titans could potentially be eyeing a tight end target for Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft if they end up selecting the Miami Hurricanes quarterback with the top pick.
Per reports from Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Titans hosted former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson for a Top 30 visit recently.
In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports, the Denver Broncos select Ferguson in the third round at No. 85 overall. The Titans do not own a third-round pick in this year's draft as of now.
Ferguson fought through some resiliency this past season, which made it even more impressive that he still had the year he had. In October, Ferguson had his appendix removed and missed the wins over Purdue and Illinois before returing against Michigan on Nov. 2.
"In the middle week, (Terrance) started to feel his appendix, he actually had to have his appendix removed," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said in October, per Oregon Ducks on SI. "We're expecting a quick recovery based on what that looks like for him and being smart with him. But if it was up to him, I promise you, he would have been out on that field today, even with some stitches in his side. So I think he'll be back, you know, relatively quick. But we want to do what's best for Terrance. And he's a tough kid, you know, this guy's played with a lot of injuries. This is not one that you can really go play with when you have your appendix removed."
He finished the 2024 season with a career-high in catches (43) and receiving yards (591) along with catching three touchdowns. During his four seasons at Oregon, Ferguson had 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns.
