Houston Texans GM: Mike Vrabel's Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texans GM: Vrabel's Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach

    Nick Caserio says, 'How Mike was as a player manifests itself in how the Titans play.'
    Author:

    When Mike Vrabel says he expects his players to do whatever is needed to help the team win, it is not just empty talk.

    Every time the Tennessee Titans coach and his staff conceive a lineup adjustment to account for an injury, every time he asks a player to do something that is outside the norm, Vrabel can say he has done something similar. Thus, he can make a convincing case for why it can be done – and why it will work.

    Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted as much last week during an interview with his team’s broadcast crew. Caserio was a coach and a scout with the New England Patriots from 2001-20, and Vrabel played for that team from 2001-08.

    Caserio referenced 2005, when Vrabel – an outside linebacker by trade – played all 16 games at inside linebacker because the Patriots had an overwhelming need at that spot. Vrabel led the team in tackles that year and topped 100 for the only time in his career as New England went 10-6 and reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

    “He actually made the transition from playing outside linebacker to inside linebacker,” Caserio said. “And it’s not an easy thing to do – you can’t just move from the end of the line of scrimmage to inside.

    Read More

    “But it just spoke to his selflessness. It spoke to his team-first mindset, and I’d say his mental toughness and his capacity. So, that’s who Mike was as a player. And how Mike was as a player manifests itself in how the Titans play. You definitely see that in their style of play.”

    That anecdote sheds light on how the Titans have put together a six-game win streak, produced the best record in the AFC and built the largest lead (three games) of any of the AFC’s first-place teams despite the fact that they have used 82 different players and are on pace to set the record for the most used by any NFL team in a single season.

    Vrabel does not focus on what he does not have and on how to make it work.

    “Mike had a lot of confidence in himself,” Caserio said. “Mike was a very cerebral, a very smart player. … I mean, Mike is mentally and physically as tough a player as we ever had in New England. And they play to it.

    “And [general manager] Jon [Robinson] has a great understanding of personnel and how to put a team together. So, they’ve put their stamp on it. They’ve built a good program. They have a number of good players, and they pose challenges on both sides of the ball, regardless of who they have on the field.”

    The Titans face the Texans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in the first of two meetings between the division rivals this season.

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel heads to the field to face the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    Houston Texans GM: Mike Vrabel's Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach

    43 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) shown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Roster Moves: Roberson Returns from IR and More

    1 hour ago
    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after the Patriots lost to the Titans at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Report: Titans-Patriots Game Won't Be Flexed

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first halfat Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Two Linemen -- One on Each Side -- Released

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
    News

    Titans Keep Winning With Ever-Changing Roster

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) lays on the ground in celebration after the deflected pass of New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    PFF Grades: Simmons Shines a Second Straight Week

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) runs after a reception during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.
    Game Day

    Johnson Finally Measures Up to Training Camp Reputation

    Nov 14, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Jack Rabbit Jenkins (20) and defensive back Chris Jackson (35) deflect the 2 pt conversion thrown to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker (14) during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    Game Day

    Quotebook: Titans, Saints Locker Room Chatter

    Nov 14, 2021