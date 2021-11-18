Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Still Not at Full Strength

NASHVILLE – Normally, it is bad news when one of a team’s best players moves in the wrong direction on the injury report.

That is what happened Thursday. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was one of nine Tennessee Titans (four more than on Wednesday) who did not take part in the day’s practice session.

Simmons was a non-participant due to an ankle injury after having been a limited participant on Wednesday. However, the 2019 first-round draft pick already has done more this week than he did at the same point in either of the last two weeks.

Simmons sat out Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday prior to victories over the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. He was a major factor in both of those contests with a combined 10 tackles, five sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and one pass defensed. His three sacks against the Rams were a career-high, and his six tackles in that game were one short of his career-high.

He originally was injured during the Week 8 victory at Indianapolis.

“Hopefully next week I play at a higher standard,” Simmons said. “I love what I do, so each and every week, I know my teammates hold me to a high standard. I hold myself to a high standard as well the coaches. So, eventually, it’s got to get better.”

The same can be said of his ankle.

For now, he has shown that he can produce with a modicum of practice time – and he already has had that this week.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: G/C Aaron Brewer (illness), G Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), CB Chris Jackson (foot), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest), ILB David Long (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and TE Geoff Swaim (concussion). Limited Participation: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and CB Greg Mabin (ankle). Full participation: DL Kyle Peko (ankle) and DL Teair Tart groin).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited Participation: TE Pharoah Brown (thigh) and DL Jonathan Greenard (foot). Full participation: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), RB Rex Burkhead (not injury related) and WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related).