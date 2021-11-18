Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Still Not at Full Strength
    Updated:
    Original:
    Player(s)
    Jeffery Simmons

    Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Still Not at Full Strength

    The third-year defensive lineman has delivered standout performances each of the last two weeks with a minimum of practice time.
    Author:

    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    The third-year defensive lineman has delivered standout performances each of the last two weeks with a minimum of practice time.

    NASHVILLE – Normally, it is bad news when one of a team’s best players moves in the wrong direction on the injury report.

    That is what happened Thursday. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was one of nine Tennessee Titans (four more than on Wednesday) who did not take part in the day’s practice session.

    Simmons was a non-participant due to an ankle injury after having been a limited participant on Wednesday. However, the 2019 first-round draft pick already has done more this week than he did at the same point in either of the last two weeks.

    Simmons sat out Wednesday and Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday prior to victories over the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. He was a major factor in both of those contests with a combined 10 tackles, five sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and one pass defensed. His three sacks against the Rams were a career-high, and his six tackles in that game were one short of his career-high.

    He originally was injured during the Week 8 victory at Indianapolis.

    “Hopefully next week I play at a higher standard,” Simmons said. “I love what I do, so each and every week, I know my teammates hold me to a high standard. I hold myself to a high standard as well the coaches. So, eventually, it’s got to get better.”

    Read More

    The same can be said of his ankle.

    For now, he has shown that he can produce with a modicum of practice time – and he already has had that this week.

    The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: G/C Aaron Brewer (illness), G Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), CB Chris Jackson (foot), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest), ILB David Long (hamstring), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and TE Geoff Swaim (concussion). Limited Participation: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and CB Greg Mabin (ankle). Full participation: DL Kyle Peko (ankle) and DL Teair Tart groin).

    HOUSTON

    Did not practice: LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited Participation: TE Pharoah Brown (thigh) and DL Jonathan Greenard (foot). Full participation: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), RB Rex Burkhead (not injury related) and WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related).

    Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after tackling New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) behind the line during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Still Not at Full Strength

    just now
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Tannehill's Value Rises as Stats Dip

    41 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown addresses the media on November 18, 2021.
    News

    A.J. Brown on Battle with Depression: 'I’m in a Better Place Mentally'

    1 hour ago
    Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nate Davis (64) walk the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: Nate Davis Takes a Step Back

    22 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans helmets rest on the field before the game between the New York Jets and the Titans at MetLife Stadium.
    GM Report

    Active Roster, Practice Squad Maxed Out

    22 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans huddle during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    News

    All 82: Every Player Who Has Taken the Field and What They Have Done

    Nov 17, 2021
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel heads to the field to face the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    Houston Texans GM: Mike Vrabel's Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach

    Nov 16, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) shown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Roster Moves: Roberson Returns from IR and More

    Nov 16, 2021