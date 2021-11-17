Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Wednesday Injury Report: Nate Davis Takes a Step Back
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Nate Davis

    Wednesday Injury Report: Nate Davis Takes a Step Back

    The Tennessee Titans right guard is dealing with a concussion for the second time in three weeks as preparations begin for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    The Tennessee Titans right guard is dealing with a concussion for the second time in three weeks as preparations begin for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans.

    NASHVILLE – Nate Davis is back on the injury report – and back in the concussion protocol.

    The third-year right guard was one of five Tennessee Titans who did not practice Wednesday, according to the week’s first injury report in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

    Davis is listed with a concussion, the same issue that caused him to miss a full week of practice and the Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, he had played 37 straight games and had started 36 in a row, which was one of the longest active streaks among all NFL guards.

    Davis was a full participant in all of last week’s practices and was back in the lineup against the New Orleans Saints. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, and Aaron Brewer got the rest. Brewer started in place of Davis against the Rams and is the obvious choice to do so if Davis remains sidelined for another week.

    Houston is coming off its open date and listed just three players with injury issues.

    Read More

    The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: G Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), CB Chris Jackson (foot), ILB David Long (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion). Limited Participation: ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DL Kyle Peko (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and DL Teair Tart groin). Full participation: none.

    HOUSTON

    Did not practice: LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited Participation: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), TE Pharoah Brown (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (not injury related), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related) and DL Jonathan Greenard (foot). Full participation: none.

    Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nate Davis (64) walk the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: Nate Davis Takes a Step Back

    59 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans helmets rest on the field before the game between the New York Jets and the Titans at MetLife Stadium.
    GM Report

    Active Roster, Practice Squad Maxed Out

    5 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans huddle during a joint training camp practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
    News

    All 82: Every Player Who Has Taken the Field and What They Have Done

    8 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel heads to the field to face the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    Houston Texans GM: Mike Vrabel's Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Derick Roberson (50) shown during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    GM Report

    Roster Moves: Roberson Returns from IR and More

    Nov 16, 2021
    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after the Patriots lost to the Titans at Gillette Stadium.
    News

    Report: Titans-Patriots Game Won't Be Flexed

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during the first halfat Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Two Linemen -- One on Each Side -- Released

    Nov 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stands on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
    News

    Titans Keep Winning With Ever-Changing Roster

    Nov 15, 2021