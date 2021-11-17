Wednesday Injury Report: Nate Davis Takes a Step Back

NASHVILLE – Nate Davis is back on the injury report – and back in the concussion protocol.

The third-year right guard was one of five Tennessee Titans who did not practice Wednesday, according to the week’s first injury report in advance of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Davis is listed with a concussion, the same issue that caused him to miss a full week of practice and the Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, he had played 37 straight games and had started 36 in a row, which was one of the longest active streaks among all NFL guards.

Davis was a full participant in all of last week’s practices and was back in the lineup against the New Orleans Saints. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps in that contest, and Aaron Brewer got the rest. Brewer started in place of Davis against the Rams and is the obvious choice to do so if Davis remains sidelined for another week.

Houston is coming off its open date and listed just three players with injury issues.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: G Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), CB Chris Jackson (foot), ILB David Long (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion). Limited Participation: ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), DL Kyle Peko (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and DL Teair Tart groin). Full participation: none.

HOUSTON

Did not practice: LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited Participation: WR Danny Amendola (not injury related), TE Pharoah Brown (thigh), RB Rex Burkhead (not injury related), WR Brandin Cooks (not injury related) and DL Jonathan Greenard (foot). Full participation: none.