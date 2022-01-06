Thursday Injury Report: Two Defensive Lineman Added

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans added three players to their injury report Thursday. Two of them are on the defensive line.

Denico Autry and Teair Tart were limited participants in the day’s workout, according to the official NFL injury report. The practice took place indoors due to a snowstorm that hit the city.

Autry was limited by a knee injury, which also limited one day during preparations for the Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A key free-agent addition to the defense, he has not missed a game this season.

Tart was dealing with an ankle injury, which has been an issue in recent weeks. He has played each of the last two games after having missed five of seven prior to that.

Also added was right tackle David Quessenberry, who has played more snaps on offense than any member of the Titans this season. He did not practice, but his situation was “not injury related.”

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), DL Naquan Jones (knee) and T David Quessenberry (not injury related). Limited participation: DL Denico Autry (knee), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: C Ben Jones (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kendall Lamm (illness), DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness).

HOUSTON

Did not practice: TE Jordan Akins (illness), WR Chris Conley (knee), WR Chris Moore (illness) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited participation: OL Justin Britt (knee), defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee).