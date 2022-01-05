Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022
    Wednesday Injury Report: Julio Still Hurting
    Player(s)
    Julio Jones

    The veteran wide receiver is a limited participant because of an issue that has hampered him since training camp.

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – Julio Jones has put COVID-19 behind him. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

    Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, according to the official NFL injury report. The seven-time Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons has missed six full games this season and parts of several others with the injury, which first became a factor during training camp.

    He was one of three veterans who were unavailable last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because he had not cleared the league’s coronavirus protocols. Jones was returned to the active roster on Monday but was not a full-go when preparations began for the regular season finale against the Houston Texans.

    Read More

    Three weeks ago, Jones was not listed on the injury report ahead of the game at Pittsburgh. After that game, he once again was listed with the hamstring injury during the abbreviated practice week leading up to the Thursday game against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught just one pass for seven yards in that contest.

    The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: DL Naquan Jones (knee). Limited participation: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), C Ben Jones (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kendall Lamm (illness) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness). 

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
