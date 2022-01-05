Wednesday Injury Report: Julio Still Hurting

NASHVILLE – Julio Jones has put COVID-19 behind him. The Tennessee Titans wide receiver continues to deal with a hamstring issue.

Jones was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, according to the official NFL injury report. The seven-time Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons has missed six full games this season and parts of several others with the injury, which first became a factor during training camp.

He was one of three veterans who were unavailable last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins because he had not cleared the league’s coronavirus protocols. Jones was returned to the active roster on Monday but was not a full-go when preparations began for the regular season finale against the Houston Texans.

Three weeks ago, Jones was not listed on the injury report ahead of the game at Pittsburgh. After that game, he once again was listed with the hamstring injury during the abbreviated practice week leading up to the Thursday game against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught just one pass for seven yards in that contest.

The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DL Naquan Jones (knee). Limited participation: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), C Ben Jones (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kendall Lamm (illness) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: DL Larrell Murchison (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (illness).