Report: Titans IG Model Arrested For Assault
Tennessee Titans inside sales executive and Instagram model Mary-Kate Wichalonis was arrested in Nashville earlier this week, according to a police report obtained by Scoop Nashville.
The report states that Wichalonis attempted to sneak her boyfriend into Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Road on Broadway, claiming that he lose his ID. When a security guard, Noah Williams, came to remove her, Wichalonis became aggressive and struck him in the head six times before other guards subdued her.
Officers arrived on the scene shortly after, and after speaking with Wichalonis, they saw signs of impairment and claimed she reeked of alcohol. The 23-year-old qualified for a citation, but was detained after refusing to give officers her fingerprints. She was taken into custody for assault and public intoxication early Wednesday morning.
Wichalonis, who has over 30,000 followers on Instagram, landed her "dream job" with the Titans earlier this year. She is the daughter of Kim Wichalonis, a personal injury attorney based in Georgia.
Neither Mary-Kate nor the Titans have commented on the situation as of Friday evening.
