Wednesday Injury Report: O-Line Uncertainty

Left tackle Taylor Lewan practiced after sitting out Sunday's win at Seattle. Two other starters did not take part in the day's workout.

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel is sure of one thing. The Tennessee Titans will have a left side of their offensive line Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Exactly who will fill those spots, however, is uncertain after left tackle Taylor Lewan was unable to play last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, courtesy of a pregame knee injury, and left guard Rodger Saffold failed to finish the contest due to a shoulder issue.

Both players were listed on the official NFL injury report Wednesday. Saffold was one of seven Titans who did not participate, a group that also included center Ben Jones (knee). Lewan was a full participant.

“Like there was last Sunday, there will be a left tackle and there will be a left guard,” Vrabel said. “And they will play their (butts) off.”

Ty Sambrailo stepped in for Lewan and played the entire way while Aaron Brewer came on and finished the game in Saffold’s spot. Both were limited or missed time throughout some or all of the preseason but were ready to go when needed against the Seahawks. Sambrailo also is on this week’s injury report with a foot issue, the same thing that was a factor prior to the season, but, like Lewan, was a full participant.

Their efforts helped running back Derrick Henry gain 182 yards, the seventh-best rushing game of his career, and earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Limited participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee) and OLB Derick Roberson (knee). Full participation: T Taylor Lewan (knee) and T Ty Sambrailo (foot).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), WR Zach Pascal (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and QB Carson Wentz (ankles). Limited participation: WR Parris Campbell (abdomen). Full participation: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder).