Thursday Injury Report: Julio A No-Go for Second Straight Day

NASHVILLE – Julio Jones has shown that he does not need a full week of practice to play in a game.

However, the veteran wide receiver has yet to take part in a workout this week as the Tennessee Titans (5-2) prepare for their second meeting of the season with the Indianapolis Colts (3-4). That raises serious questions about whether he will be available on Sunday.

Jones is one of four Tennessee players who did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Last week, he sat out Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. On Sunday, he caught two passes for 38 yards before the issue with the hamstring, which has been a recurring one, surfaced once again.

The 32-year-old has missed two games this season. In both cases, he did not practice at all during the week. That suggests that if Jones is not on the field for Friday’s training session there is little chance that he will be in uniform on Sunday.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), G Rodger Saffold (not injury related-rest) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Limited participation: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and WR Chester Rogers (groin). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (not injury related-rest), T Bobby Hart (chest), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), T Taylor Lewan (concussion) and ILB Monty Rice (illness).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring). Limited participation: WR T.Y. Hilton (quad). Full participation: RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (illness) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).