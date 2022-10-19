Skip to main content

Wednesday Injury Report: Benefits of a Break

Only two players did not practice and only six were listed with any health issues, which is dramatically different than the season's first meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

NASHVILLE – Coming off the open date in their schedule, the Tennessee Titans listed just six players on the first official NFL injury report ahead of this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

Two of the six, safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree, were full participants. Only onside linebackers Zach Cunningham and Joe Jones were unable to do anything.

The last time these teams met – on Oct. 2 – Tennessee’s injury report included 12 players, and half were ruled out two days ahead of the contest.

Hooker (pictured) missed the previous two contests has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday, and is expected to return to the lineup. The first game he missed was the Titans’ 24-17 victory at Indianapolis in Week 4.

Dupree missed two of the last three games – and parts of two others – with a hip injury. He played just nine snaps and had one tackle in the season’s first meeting with the Colts but said earlier this week that he expects to be full-go for the rematch.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and ILB Joe Jones (knee). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (neck) and G Nate Davis (foot). Full participation: OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and S Amani Hooker (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: WR Keke Coutee (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (not injury related), C Ryan Kelly (not injury related), DE Yannick Ngakoue (not injury related) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle). Limited participation: TE Kylen Granson (neck), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle). Full Participation: S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Deon Jackson (quad).

