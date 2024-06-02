Titans Insider Shuts Down Caleb Farley Rumors
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans insider Jim Wyatt didn't mince words when a reader on the Titans website asked him about a first-round cornerback making a position switch.
Caleb Farley is attempting to return to the field in a position that is now well-staffed following the Titans' signings of L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. This may explain why there has been a recent discussion in Wyatt's mailbag about the possibility of Farley switching to play safety.
"Not sure why I keep getting these Farley-to-safety questions," Wyatt wrote. "Farley is a cornerback, and he's been working at cornerback."
Setbacks have marked Farley's journey in the NFL. Drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, his promising career was derailed by a back injury. Upon his return, he suffered a torn ACL, prematurely ending his rookie season. His 2023 season was also marred by recurring back issues, preventing him from playing. Since his draft, he has only managed to participate in 12 games.
Carthon told reporters at the NFL Combine in February that he believed Farley, whose contract is fully guaranteed for the upcoming season, still had a chance to make the roster.
"I think the big thing for Caleb is being able to turn it loose, and feel comfortable," Carthon told reporters in Indianapolis. "Trust me, there's nobody that wants to be out there more than him, and I've had conversations with him throughout last season, throughout this offseason even. He has been in town, and he's been working. He wants the opportunity to show people that he can be healthy, and we want to give him as much leeway and as much space to do that and finally get him on the field."
Titans' rookie coach Brian Callahan admires Farley's dedication to overcoming his injuries.
"I think our training staff's done a great job between Todd (Toriscelli) and Matt (Gregg), Callahan said. "Knowing when to push him, knowing when to back him off. I mean, that's a pretty significant amount of injuries that he's had that he's trying to come back from, and he's done a really nice job. He communicates really well with how he feels. We listen to him and what his body tells him. And then, when our trainers push him, they push him to go."
