Browns Coach Calls Conklin a 'Perfect' Free Agent Fit

David Boclair

With Jack Conklin, the Cleveland Browns will not try to fit a square peg into a round hole.

Bill Callahan, the Browns offensive line coach, sees the former Tennessee Titans right tackle as a round peg who will plug seamlessly into their offensive scheme. Conklin, Tennessee’s first-round pick in 2016, signed with the Browns on the first day of free agency as part of an offensive line overhaul meant to help third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“You talk about a system fit, you could not get a more perfect tackle in free agency than Jack,” Callahan said this week, via BrownsDigest (part of the SI.com NFL community). “He fits the mode for the wide zone game and his pass protection sets, how he short sets and he jumps at the line of scrimmage, which is a tough skill to acquire. Then of course in third down and later downs, you can watch him set vertically and you can see his variance of sets.

“He has the toolbox and he has the skillset to do quite well.”

Conklin was pretty good as a draft pick too.

As a rookie, he played every offensive snap as the Titans’ starting right tackle in 2016 and was named a First Team All-Pro. Over four seasons in Tennessee, he played (and started) 57 out of a possible 64 regular-season contests. A knee injury caused him to miss the final nine games of 2017 and that season’s two playoff contests.

Conklin was available as a free agent this year because the Titans declined to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

He agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with Cleveland, which gets him closer to his home in Plainwell, Mich. and where he played in college, Michigan State.

“I really like Jack,” Callahan said. “I watched him coming out of Michigan State. I thought he was outstanding there and what he has done at Tennessee. Early in his career, I know he had some misfortune with injury, but last year, he really came on. He had a really good year.

“… What I really like about Jack is he is a player that is really thirsty for new techniques and new ways of doing things. He is wide open from that aspect. I am really looking forward to digging down in the trenches with him and seeing how we can tweak some things and help his game.”

Tennessee re-signed veteran backup Dennis Kelly and drafted Isaiah Wilson -- a player they see as 'a perfect fit' -- in the first round, 29th overall. Those two will compete to take Conklin's place on the Titans' line.

