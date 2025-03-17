Titans LB Could Sign With Patriots
A Tennessee Titans free agent linebacker might be joining a new team ahead of the 2024 season.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, Titans free agent Jack Gibbens could be visiting the New England Patriots this coming week.
"Free agent linebacker Jack Gibbens is considering making a visit to the Patriots this week, according to a league source, which would make sense considering his background with Vrabel," Reiss wrote.
Gibbens has been a part of the Titans defensive unit for the past three seasons, coming aboard as an undrafted free agent starting in 2022. However, he may be interested in leaving with the team he started things with, effectively reuniting with his former head coach if the fit is right in New England.
The 26-year-old suited up for 10 games during his most recent 2024 sample size, putting together 44 combined tackles, 2 TFLs, along with half a sack. Gibbens' year came to a close early due to a season-ending ankle injury vs. the Minnesota Vikings but looks healthy and prepared for a fourth season –– wherever that may be.
The Titans decided not to tender Gibbens entering into last week's free agency, leaving him open to join another squad without the chance to match, wherever there was interest. Considering the existing chemistry between the Minnesota product and Vrabel, New England could be the place to house his services for 2025.
Time will tell what transpires surrounding the future of the veteran Titans linebacker.
