Tuesday Injury Report: The Benefit of Rest

Derrick Henry and Denico Autry got through full practices. Jeffery Simmons is one of six who did at least some of the day's work.

NASHVILLE – It will be all hands on deck Saturday when the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

Tuesday, nearly everyone was on the practice field – at least for a time – for the week’s first workout ahead of that contest.

Of the 10 Titans players included on the initial injury report, only one – cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) – did not practice. Running back Derrick Henry (hip) and outside linebacker Denico Autry (biceps) were full participants after having been held out of last week’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which was played on Thursday night so that even those in uniform have had a few extra days to get healthy.

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), who also was held out against Dallas, was one of six who were limited participants.

“We will have to see how everybody plays and how everybody performs,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “That is the most important thing. If we perform well, then (the rest) will have served us well.

“That is the only thing that matters is what we do this week – how we come in, our attitude, our preparation, and then ultimately our performance.”

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Davontae Harris (hamstring). Limited participation: OLB Tarrell Basham (back), ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: OLB Denico Autry (biceps), RB Derrick Henry (hip) and DB Josh Thompson (concussion).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back) and OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle). Limited participation: DL Foley Fatukasi. (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), Travon Walker (ankle) and S Andrew Wingard (shoulder).