Titans Reportedly Ready to Pursue High-Profile Pass Rusher

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Much attention has been paid in recent weeks about what the Tennessee Titans will do at quarterback.

Now, it seems they are focused on what to do about opposing quarterbacks.

According to recent reports, the Titans have interest – and more importantly the wherewithal – to pursue Jadeveon Clowney. The first overall pick in the 2014 draft spent the 2019 season with Seattle after having played his first five seasons with the Houston Texans.

In the last 10 seasons, Tennessee has had just three players record 10 or more sacks, only one who finished among the NFL’s top 10 in sacks. Jason Babin was sixth with 12.5 in 2010. Since then Jurrell Casey (2013) and Brian Orakpo (2016) had 10.5 but neither ranked among the top 12 in that particular season.

Harold Landry led the Titans in 2019 with nine sacks, which tied him for 22 in the league.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, has 32 career sacks in 75 games, including a career-high 9.5 in 2017. He had just three in his one season with Seattle.

He said at the conclusion of the Seahawks’ season that his primary consideration for 2020 would be to play on a Super Bowl contender.

“I just want to win. I’m trying to get to a Super Bowl, by any means,” he said, according to the Seattle Times. “That’s what I’m looking for. Who’s gonna get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t gonna fly. I ain’t gonna put my body through all that just to lose 16 games and go home with my check. I hate that. That ain’t what I’m doing.”

Other teams that reportedly have significant interest in Clowney include Indianapolis and the New York Giants, neither of which made the playoffs last season. Seattle hopes to bring him back, but reportedly does not want to break the bank to do so, according to ESPN.com.

The Seahawks actually have more salary cap space than the Titans.

