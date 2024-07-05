Titans Rookie Expected to Make Pro Bowl
The Tennessee Titans have high hopes for offensive tackle JC Latham, who they chose with the No. 7 overall pick out of Alabama in April's NFL Draft.
Latham played right tackle with the Crimson Tide, but he'll start his career at left tackle protecting Will Levis' blindside.
The Titans aren't the only entity who believes Latham could have an outstanding career in the NFL, and he could get started on that path right away.
"Latham's combination of pure size (6-6, 342 pounds) and nimble feet could make him a star at left or right tackle. Don't be surprised if the player taken seventh overall by the Titans in April becomes a Pro Bowler before too long," NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter writes.
The Titans knew they needed to add to their offensive line when they were going into the draft, specifically at the left tackle spot. Instead of taking the best left tackle they could, they went for the prospect and upside in Latham. While he wasn't projected to go as high as he did, it's a testament to how the Titans feel about him.
Latham also has a lot of support with the new coaching staff. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a former head coach and has specialized with the offensive line for nearly three decades in the NFL.
Having Callahan on Latham's side will be crucial to his development, and it could lead to the start of a very successful career.
If Latham can play up to the standards that Callahan sets him to, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make multiple Pro Bowls in his career. It could even happen as early as this season if things go really right.
But most importantly, Latham gives the Titans a true franchise tackle, something they haven't had since Taylor Lewan retired in 2022. If Latham can fill that void while making multiple Pro Bowls, he could maybe take the Titans to the Super Bowl in the not-so-distant future.
Latham will continue his development in a few weeks' time when the Titans report for training camp on July 23.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!