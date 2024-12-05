Titans Star Nominated For Man of the Year Award
Tennessee Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is celebrating after being recognized by the franchise for his work in the Nashville community.
Simmons launched the Give Em A Reason Foundation in 2022, which caters to build self-esteem and empower young members of the community. His work through his foundation has made a massive difference in the community.
For the second consecutive year, Simmons was nominated by the Titans for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for "his excellence on and off the field."
"Being considered for Walter Payton Man of the Year for a second time is truly one of the greatest honors of my career," Simmons said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play the game, but even more thankful for the platform it offers me and the ways I can bless others. I realize there is more work for me to do in the community and I will continue to make that one of my greatest priorities and passions. I am truly thankful to the Titans organization and the NFL for supporting my efforts and helping champion my mission."
Titans coach Brian Callahan also shared excitement with Simmons on being nominated for the award.
"I am continually proud of the level of commitment our players show the community. Their influence is powerful, and Jeffery is a perfect example of someone who is using their platform for good," Callahan said via Wyatt. "He embodies everything the Walter Payton Man of the Year award stands for – leadership on and off the field, working tirelessly to inspire others and be the best man and teammate possible."
Simmons and the Titans are preparing to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 14 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
