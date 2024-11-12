Titans DT Urges Action Following Chargers Game
The Tennessee Titans racked up another loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-17 affair at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.
The loss brought the Titans to 2-7 on the season, tying them with the fewest amount of wins in the NFL through 10 weeks.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons sent a message to the team following the game.
"This is the NFL, and my message to the guys is: Say less, and do more'," Simmons said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We have to stop talking, including myself, and we have to say less and do more."
The Titans have talked a lot about how they are better than their play so far and how they are going to turn things around, but they haven't had many actions that have backed those statements up.
It appears that quarterback Will Levis is going to take Simmons' words to heart and apply it to his weekly preparation.
"I'm going to look at myself and what I could have done better," Levis said via Wyatt. "In the second half, personally for me, there were a couple of situations where I could have gotten the ball out earlier and helped the line with pressure. … I have to continue to learn in that area."
Levis' words are the right things to say after losing a football game, but again, those words are empty without action behind it.
Levis and the Titans will have to talk the talk by walking the walk during practice this week, giving them tangible evidence that they can develop and improve.
The Titans will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 11 when they take on the visiting Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!