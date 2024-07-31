Titans' Jeffrey Simmons Apologizes to Radio Host
Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons expressed strong emotions during and after Tuesday's training camp practice.
He argued with 104.5 The Zone radio host Buck Reising about past criticisms and appearing to call Reising a “pussy” at one point. The confrontation happened as cornerback Roger McCreary prepared for an interview. Reising invited Simmons to discuss this at any time, but Simmons continued the argument.
Brian Callahan chose to let him remain in practice, downplaying the issue as typical first-day intensity. The Titans might handle the situation internally.
But at today’s training camp practice, Simmons showed remorse and took accountability for what he said.
“That’s not who I am, that’s not who I want to be seen as. I talked to Buck. We have an understanding. At the end of the day, I take full accountability of my actions on the field. I mean, that’ll never happen again. . . . I always talk about that switch, when to turn it on, when to turn it off. I kind of still had it on coming off the field,” Simmons said.
The spat came after Titans' new General Manager Ran Carthon spoke about Simmons being a leader for the team.
Simmons also spoke on what kind of example he wants to set for his team during today's practice,
“Everyone knows I'm a leader on the team. I don't want any of my teammates saying that and I look at myself first and being the leader you have to look at yourself first,” Simmons said.
While instigating in the manner Simmons did is never acceptable, nonetheless on a live broadcast, NFL players are practicing in the dog days of summer with media everywhere. Unfortunately, this is not the first time an incident has happened, and will not be the last.
