Titans DT Predicted to Win Team MVP
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of star quality across the roster on both sides of the ball.
There isn't quite a sure-fire star on the team, but there are several people who could compete for that "top spot."
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm named his pick for team MVP for every team and he chose defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for the Titans.
"I don't know if there's one player on offense, either DeAndre Hopkins or Calvin Ridley, who will be singularly elite; I suspect they'll sort of cancel each other out, and [Will] Levis remains a tad too unproven. Why not pick a dominant, three-down, multi-technique defender entering his prime years? [Jeffery] Simmons is coming off a knee injury and wasn't quite as dominant last season as he was the two years prior, but there's no doubt he could bounce back in a big way -- and perhaps lead a surprise revival for the Titans in 2024," Edholm writes.
Simmons, who turns 27 later this month, notched 5.5 sacks last season despite missing five games with that knee injury. He would have been on pace to have the best season of his five-year career. It remains to be seen if Simmons will be able to capture the magic he had in the earlier part of his career, but he still is an outstanding defensive tackle.
Simmons is among the best at his position in the league, and there's no doubt that he will be good at worst for the Titans in the upcoming season. He may not match what he was able to do earlier in his career, but he is the most likely player to be strong for the Titans in the upcoming season.
Sure, someone like Hopkins or Ridley can have a breakout year on offense, and maybe Levis takes a step in the right direction and looks like a franchise quarterback, but there is also bust potential for all of them. The same can be said for new cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, but Simmons is the most likely player to have the best season on the team.
