Titans Star Reveals Massive Goals
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was recently named to the NFL Top 100 Players list as the 73rd best player in the league. However, that's not the accolade he's striving for the most.
“I’m not chasing to be on somebody’s ranking list," Simmons said at training camp h/t A to Z Sports. "I’m chasing to be the best defensive tackle in this league.”
Simmons is eyeing the title of the best at his position, and that appears a little more attainable now that Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald retired during the offseason. Very few teams have their defensive tackle as their best player or their leader, but the Titans are a unique case.
Simmons, who is about to turn 27, played 12 games last season and recorded 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks. The numbers were not as high as to what the Titans have come to expect from Simmons, but he still remains one of the best defensive tackles in the league.
Tennessee also got some help for Simmons alongside him on the defensive line. The Titans drafted Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat in the second round back in April and he should help take some attention off of Simmons on Sundays.
Simmons is arguably the Titans best player, and that gives him the ability to be one of, if not, the best player at his position in the league. The impact he has for Dennard Wilson's defense cannot go unnoticed, and the success of the unit starts with him.
Simmons also has rubbed off on other players in the clubhouse, further improving his value with the Titans.
"You feel Jeff is not only the leader of the D-Line group and the defense, but the whole team,"general manager Ran Carthon said. "You feel it and you see it. The way he goes is the way the group goes ... He's set a great example for those guys so they have something to follow."
If he can fulfill the potential that's been placed upon him, Simmons may end up achieving his goal.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!