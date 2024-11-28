Titans Star Sends Warning to Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a very impressive road win over the Houston Texans and are now preparing for another tough matchup against the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders are led by exciting rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who got off to a phenomenal start but has slipped in recent weeks. His declining play has led to a three-game losing streak for Washington, and Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons plans on extending it.
When asked about Daniels, Simmons said he's sure he will be a "hell of a player," but that Daniels is "still young." In other words, Tennessee's defense may give the first-year signal-caller some issues.
"If we're able to kind of get in his head by hitting him a couple of times and being able to show different things on defense, I think we'll be just fine," Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official team website.
Definitely sounds like a bit of a warning shot from one of the Titans' best players.
Simmons—who was actually the subject of trade speculation at the deadline—has registered 37 tackles, four sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries this season.
The 27-year-old was selected by Tennessee with the 19th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and has established himself as one of the better interior defenders in football, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile, Daniels was taken by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft last spring. He has thrown for 2,613 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 97.6. Additionally, he has rushed for 556 yards and five scores, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.
Clearly, Daniels is quite the assignment, but Simmons seems ready to handle it.
