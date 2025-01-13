Titans Star Jeffrey Simmons Wants Patriots Trade?
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to enter an absolutely pivotal offseason in which many changes may occur up and down the roster. Could that mean the Titans will be trading one of their best players?
Well, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons could be hoping that is exactly what Tennessee does in his case. After the New England Patriots hired former Titans coach Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, a fan took to social media to petition the Patriots to trade for Simmons.
Simmons then liked the post.
Of course, this could be much ado about nothing. Perhaps Simmons was simply extending a thank you to the fan for wanting him on his favorite team. Or maybe there actually is something more here?
Simmons was floated as a potential trade candidate back at the deadline in November, but the Titans decided to hold on to the two-time Pro Bowler.
The 27-year-old is under contract through 2027, so Tennessee does not have any real need to move him. But perhaps that could change if Simmons adamantly demands a trade.
All of that being said, Simmons is a lynchpin in Tennessee's defense, and the Titans surely want to add more pieces this offseason; not subtract any.
Yes, Tennessee is clearly entering rebuilding mode, but Simmons is still young and is coming off of a solid 2024 campaign in which he registered 76 tackles, five sacks, a couple of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defended.
Now, if New England comes along and makes the Titans a massive offer for Simmons, that's another discussion. Simmons is very good, but he isn't untouchable.
But given that the Pats have substantial cap space to sign free agents, it seems somewhat unlikely that they would surrender significant draft capital to bring in Simmons.
