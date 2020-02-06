AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Titans Hire Jim Haslett, Won't Have a Defensive Coordinator

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It is possible that Dean Pees is irreplaceable.

Mike Vrabel did the best he could – at least – to find someone similar.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that Jim Haslett is their new inside linebackers coach, which means he officially fills that spot that belonged to Tyrone McKenzie for the past two seasons.

Based on his experience and his reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds, though, he effectively steps in for Dean Pees, who retired last month after two seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator. As was the case with Pees, Haslett coached Vrabel when the latter was a player.

No one will have the “defensive coordinator” title in 2020. It is also unclear at the moment whether Vrabel, Haslett or some combination of the two will call the defensive plays during games.

In addition to Haslett’s hiring, the Titans announced that Ryan Crow and Matt Edwards have swapped roles and that Scott Booker has been promoted from defensive assistant to safeties coach. Crow will now be special teams assistant and Edwards will be a defensive assistant.

Haslett spent the past three seasons as linebackers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before that, he was an NFL defensive coordinator or head coach for 18 seasons in a 19-year span (he coached in the United Football League in 2009). He was 45-51 as New Orleans Saints head coach from 2000-05 and went 2-10 as interim head coach of the St. Louis Rams for the final 12 games of 2008.

He spent three seasons as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator (1997-99), which also were the first three seasons of Vrabel’s playing career.

Pees coached Vrabel for three seasons at New England (2006-08) and was the first staff member Vrabel hired when he became Tennessee’s head coach. Under Pees, the defense finished third in the NFL in scoring in 2018 and 12 in 2019.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derrick Henry Doubles Up on Rushing Titles

Tennessee Titans back is the first since 2005 to lead the NFL in the regular season and playoffs

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Brown Denied Offensive Rookie of the Year Honor

Wide receiver finished third among national panel of 50 Associated Press voters

David Boclair

by

Johnny Football

Tannehill Named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Veteran started 2019 as a backup, finished better than ever

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

D Coordinator Change Rarely Goes Off Without Hitch

Dean Pees did not have a significant struggle in his first season the way his predecessors did

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Vrabel Seeks Continuity Amid Changes to Defensive Staff

One of three openings has been filled by someone familiar with Dean Pees' system

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Titans Find New Secondary Coach in Familiar Place

Report says Houston Texans assistant Anthony Midget will replace Kerry Coombs

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIV, when the Titans came up just short against the Rams in Atlanta. Here is a highlight video from that contest:…

David Boclair

Former Titans Coordinators Team Up in Green Bay

Jerry Gray is the Packers' new secondary coach under Matt LaFleur

David Boclair

Recalling Mariota's Best Moments With Titans

Quarterback's first five NFL seasons included some memorable performances

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

DeMarco Murray Makes Another Move in Post-Playing Career

Former Tennessee Titans running back is the new running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma

David Boclair

by

Dillon88