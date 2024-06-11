Titans Announce Joint Practice With Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans cannot wait to get the 2024 NFL season underway. We're just a couple of months away from training camp and preseason action, which is exciting in and of itself.
Now, we're getting more word about what to expect during training camp and the preseason.
According to a report from Turron Davenport of ESPN, the Titans will host the Seattle Seahawks for joint practice on August 14th and 15th. The two teams will then play a preseason game on August 17th.
Being able to have joint practices is extremely important and has been a great developmental tool for many teams. For Tennessee, these sessions will be crucial.
With so many young players, including second-year quarterback Will Levis, giving him a chance to play against real opponents is a big opportunity. He can learn a lot from those joint practices.
Defensively, the Titans will have an opportunity to practice new things under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Both sidse of the football will benefit greatly from practicing against the Seahawks.
All of that being said, we're just ready to get live football back. Tennessee may not be receiving a lot of positive press from the national media, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the team. Now, the players just need to get out on the field and shock the rest of the NFL.
