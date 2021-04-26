Robinson: Four Picks in First 100 Not Enough

Tennessee Titans general manager wants to make more selections in the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft.

U.S. Presidents are judged heavily on their first 100 days in office.

For Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft it will be the first 100 picks.

Robinson and the Titans currently hold four of the top 100 choices for the annual selection process, which takes place Thursday through Saturday. They have No. 22 (first round), No. 53 (second round), No. 85 (third round) and No. 100 (third round) and based on recent history those are the selections that will define the franchise’s 2021 draft class.

As is, it is poised to be Tennessee’s most sizable early draft haul since 2017. Yet to Robinson’s way of thinking, it is not enough, and he is willing to do what he can to add to it.

“Wish I had more than four but that’s what we’ve got,” he said Monday. “We’ll see what we can make out of that. Can we turn four into five, or maybe six? I think I’ve got some calls to put in this week around the league with other GMs just to kind of gauge their willingness to move around Thursday night and Friday night. We’ll see how those calls go this week.”

It is easy to understand his mindset.

In five seasons as the man in charge of the Titans’ drafts, Robinson has made 35 selections. Just shy of half of them – 17, to be exact – have been within the first 100 overall choices of their respective years. They include six in the first round, six in the second and five in the third.

A typical draft consists of slightly more than 250 total selections. Eleven of the 17 Robinson snagged at No. 100 or earlier ultimately became starters – or better. Another, cornerback Kristian Fulton (second round, 2020), will have an opportunity to do the same this fall.

“You’re going to need good football players at some point,” Robinson said. “Just because we may not have a glaring need at a position doesn’t mean that we wouldn’t take a player there if we think that he could have [an impact] on the team at some point this year. … Having good players that can go in the game and play at a winning level at any position is important.”

Regardless of where they play, it is easier to find them earlier in the process.

Of Robinson’s 18 all-time picks in Rounds 4-7, only Jayon Brown (fifth round, 2017) has become a full-time starter with another, Amani Hooker (fourth round, 2019), positioned to do so this year. Wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe (fifth round, 2016) was a big part of the offense early in his career, but his role ultimately decreased over time.

In all, 11 of those 18 third-day acquisitions have come in the final two rounds.

Every year, Robinson has traded away at least one fourth-round pick, either to acquire a veteran player (running back DeMarco Murray, quarterback Ryan Tannehill) or to move up in order to select a particular prospect. That has created a dearth of selections early on the final day of the draft.

“I think everybody kind of knows that we’re willing to kind of shuffle around,” Robinson said. “We have historically been a team that doesn’t mind shuffling around pick-wise.”

It is clear he will do it again, if it means another selection or two within the first 100.