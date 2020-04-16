NFL.com GM Power Rankings: Robinson in the Top 10

When it comes to the person at the top of the personnel department, the Tennessee Titans are in the top 10.

NFL.com editor Gregg Rosenthal released his NFL general managers power ranking Thursday. The ranking was an actual top 25 Rosenthal did not include anyone hired in 2018 or later because their respective bodies of work are not yet big enough.

Robinson has been the Titans’ GM since 2016. He came in at No. 8 on the list, up five spots from 2019.

The move was largely attributed to the 2019 draft class, which featured first-round pick Jeffery Simmons and second-round choice A.J. Brown, two players whose rookie seasons positioned them for stardom. That group also produced a starter at right guard, Nate Davis (third round) and two role players on defense whose production increased as the season progressed, safety Amani Hooker (fourth round) and linebacker David Long (sixth round).

The only member of that class who did not contribute last fall was fifth-round pick D’Andre Walker, a linebacker who spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Rosenthal says:

All of the Titans’ transactions -- including the hiring of Mike Vrabel -- have a point of view. The organizational cohesion -- built around physicality -- helps explain why the team was greater than the sum of its parts in 2019. Robinson expertly navigated the transition from Marcus Mariota (whom Robinson inherited), while picking up Ryan Tannehill at a major discount (for one season, anyway).

Number-one on the list is New England coach/GM Bill Belichick, the man who shaped much of Robinson’s philosophy when it comes to scouting a building a roster.

Other products of the Patriots’ front office have not fared so well. Jason Licht, for whom Robinson worked for two years in Tampa Bay before the Titans hired him, checked in at No. 23. Bob Quinn in Detroit was No. 22. Thomas Dimitroff, the long-time executive with the Atlanta Falcons was No. 11, five spots below where he was in 2019.