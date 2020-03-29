AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Robinson on Roster Building: 'I Love It'

David Boclair

For Jon Robinson, these are the good times.

The free agency signing period continues and the 2020 NFL Draft is not far off. In many ways, this is when the reputation of NFL general managers is made, and the man who has the final say on personnel decisions for the Tennessee Titans could not be happier.

“I don’t like it. I love it,” Robinson said in an in-house video posted to the team’s website last week. “I love the strategy involved in building a team. I love getting to know these draft players and seeing what makes them tick, spending time with them, having a vision for them and then seeing if their personalities and their core characteristics are going to match up with ours as a football team.”

This is the fifth offseason the Union City, Tenn. native and his staff have put together the Titans’ roster, but this one is different than any other.

Each of his first four finished with 9-7 records but the last one notched a pair of playoff victories and reached the AFC Championship game. Typically, his biggest moves have involved adding new players to the lineup, guys like center Ben Jones (2016), cornerbacks Logan Ryan (2017) and Malcolm Butler (2018), wide receiver Adam Humphries (2019) and guard Rodger Saffold (2019).

Thus far in 2020, his biggest moves have involved players who already were here. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was re-signed. Running back Derrick Henry was retained with the non-exclusive franchise tag (a first for Robinson). And Dennis Kelly was re-signed to a deal that effectively promoted him to starting right tackle. Conversely, tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop were among those released. Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was traded.

“The reality of it [is] we were two games away from winning a championship,” Robinson said. “We were one game away from the Super Bowl. We’ve got to retool the team. I would hesitate to say it’s a rebuild.

“We’ve got to add pieces to the team. We’ve got a lot of good football players on this team that have bought into the philosophy of how we want to play the game, to the culture that we have here in Nashville. And we’ve got to continue to add pieces to this core.”

The Titans have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Vic Beasley (the deal has not been formally announced) and two other role players.

As of Sunday, Tennessee had just shy of $24.5 million in salary cap space (source: OverTheCap.com). Only nine teams had more to spend but only four teams had fewer players under contract.

So, Robinson will have to spend wisely between now and the start of training camp.

“I think we reset expectations every single year,” he said. “We have high expectations for ourselves internally. But we know it’s going to be a new football team this year, and it’s about that team coming together like the 2019 team did.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trying to Make Sense of the Fact That Logan Ryan Remains Unsigned

The bottom line is that the well-rounded cornerback is not the type to settle for less than he is worth

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Recapping All Titans Free Agent Activity (So Far)

GM Jon Robinson has made more moves and spent more money to retain players than to add them

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Jennings Lands on His Feet Once Again

The former Tennessee Titans' record-setting kickoff returner makes the L.A. Chargers his fifth franchise

David Boclair

Titans Contribute to Nashville's COVID-19 Fund

The $50,000 gift comes weeks after a significant contribution to tornado relief

David Boclair

Should You Bet on the Tennessee Titans to Win the AFC South in 2020?

According to the over/under for wins, the division has no favorite

David Boclair

Memo from the commissioner promises 'disciplinary action' for…

David Boclair

MMQB Looks at the Draft Needs for Each AFC South Team

Free agency losses shape vision for the Titans with a month to go before the draft

David Boclair

Sharpe Sets Sights on Big Plays With Vikings

Former Tennessee Titans wide wants a chance to do more with a new team

David Boclair

Little Remains of Jon Robinson's First Draft Class

Eight of 10 players have moved on to other teams or are out of the NFL

David Boclair

by

Titanfan

Goodell tells teams NFL Draft will take place as scheduled, April…

David Boclair