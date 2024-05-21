Former Titans RB Signs With Steelers
NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans running back has found a new team for the upcoming 2024 National Football League Season. According to a report by KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Jonathan Ward to a contract.
Ward began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 after playing college football at Central Michigan. He plays as a running back and also contributes on special teams. Most recently, he has been with the Titans for the past two seasons. In 2023, he participated in seven games, gaining 11 yards on three carries and making a tackle on special teams.
Ward has 69 rushing yards on 17 attempts in 42 games for his career. He also has six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, which came in his rookie season. On special teams, Ward has 16 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble.
Ward made the Steelers after a try out during rookie minicamp. The Steelers have a deep running back room led by Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson. If Ward makes the team for the season it'll most likely be because of special teams skills. He also could serve as an emergency running back if there are injuries.
