    • October 22, 2021
    Taylor Lewan, Ty Sambrailo, Kendall Lamm, Monty Rice, Chester Rogers, Chris Jackson, Julio Jones, Jeremy McNichols, Khari Blasingame, Randy Bullock

    Friday Injury Report: Lewan, Two Others Ruled Out

    A concussion will cause the veteran left tackle to miss Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
    NASHVILLE – The last time Taylor Lewan missed a game, it was due to a last-minute development. This time the decision was made well in advance.

    Lewan was one of three players the Tennessee Titans ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. The veteran left tackle will be held out due to a concussion sustained in Monday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills.

    Also ruled out were wide receiver/returner Chester Rogers and rookie inside linebacker Monty Rice. Additionally, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, running back Jeremy McNichols and safety Amani Hooker (added to the injury report Friday with a groin injury) were listed as questionable.

    Lewan sat out in Week 2 at Seattle when he experienced pain in his right knee, the one on which he underwent reconstructive surgery last fall, during pregame warmups. Ty Sambrailo filled in for him that day, and Tennessee won 33-30 in overtime. Lewan came back the next week and played well against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Sambrailo since has retired, which makes Kendall Lamm, who stepped in against Buffalo, the choice to take Lewan’s spot this time. A free-agent addition during the offseason, Lamm has played in all six games this season but has logged just 45 snaps on offense, 32 of them on Monday night.

    “For me, whether I come here and I want to start, whether I come here and I’m the sixth man, whether I come here and I’m the last lineman, you’ve got to be ready at the drop of a dime,” Lamm said. “… I know (Lewan) will come back when he can.”

    The complete Titans-Chiefs injury report for Friday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), T Taylor Lewan (concussion), LB Monty Rice (groin) and WR Chester Rogers (groin). Limited participation: S Amani Hooker (groin), WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle). Full participation: FB Khari Blasingame (shoulder), WR A.J. Brown (illness), K Randy Bullock (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), CB Chris Jackson (ankle) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder).

    Sunday status: Out – Lewan, Rogers and Rice. Questionable – Dupree, Hooker, Jones and McNichols.

    KANSAS CITY

    Did not practice: FB Michael Burton (pectoral), TE Jody Fortson (Achilles) and LB Anthony Hitchens (tricep). Limited participation: WR Tyreek Hill (quad) and CB Charvarius Ward (quad). Full participation: TE Blake Bell (back), T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Chris Jones (wrist), TE Travis Kelce (neck), S Tyrann Mathieu (thumb/toe)DB Chris Lammons (shin), DT Jarran Reed (back), DT Khalen Saunders (ankle), G Trey Smith (ankle), CB L'Jarius Sneed (wrist) and G Joe Thuney (hand).

    Sunday status: Out – Burton, Fortson and Hitchens. Questionable – Hill, Jones, Thunry and Ward.

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) looks up at the score board during the fourth quarter during the game against the Arizona Cardinals as they lose 38 to 13 at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
