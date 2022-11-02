Skip to main content

Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Hooker

The fourth-year safety has played two games since he returned from a concussion but was one of four Titans who did not take part in the day's practice.

NASHVILLE – Amani Hooker was an obvious difference-maker when he returned from the concussion that sidelined him for two games.

Now, he has another issue.

The fourth-year safety was one of four Tennessee Titans (5-2) who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, the week’s first full workout ahead of Sunday’s prime-time matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Derrick Henry appeared on the injury report for the first time this season. He was one five, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle), who were limited participants. Henry, fresh off a season-high 32 carries, was included with a foot issue. Of course, he missed the final nine games of last season with a foot injury.

Kansas City (5-2), coming off its bye, listed just seven players and five were full participants.

Hooker was out with a shoulder injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans. He played just 22 snaps and made one tackle in that contes before he was injured.

A week earlier, he made a season-high 10 tackles in a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, during which he played primarily as a slot cornerback and graded out as one of the Titans’ best players on defense. He also recovered a fumble and registered a tackle for a loss in that contest, his first since Week 3.

Also out were defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons (ankle), who did not practice at all last week but played well at Houston, defensive tackle Naquan Jones (illness), who did not play against the Texans and fullback Tory Carter (neck), who has missed the last two games.

The complete Titans-Chiefs injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DT Naquan Jones (illness) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), RB Derrick Henry (foot), DL Sam Okuayinonu (knee), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Full participation: OLB Rashad Weaver (back).

KANSAS CITY

Did not practice: TE Jody Fortson (quad/illness). Limited participation: LB Willie Gay hamstring). Full participation: DE Mike Danna (calf), WR Mecole Hardman (heel), CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring), RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and DT Derrick Nnandi (Achilles).

