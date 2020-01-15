Wednesday Injury Report: Brown Shows Progress

NASHVILLE – It has been said that you dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

Jayon Brown looked every bit like a football player Wednesday.

“I got my jersey on,” he said. “I’m ready to go for practice.”

Whether the Tennessee Titans linebacker will be in uniform for Sunday’s AFC Championship at Kanas City remains to be seen. Brown missed last Saturday’s victory at Baltimore because of a shoulder injury sustained early in the wild card victory at New England.

He was one of five Tennessee players who were limited participants in the day’s workout. That already is more than he was able to do last week, but he was vague when pressed on whether he might be able to go for the game. It is clear that Job No. 1 for him right now is recovery.

“We’ve got a really good training staff here and [I am] just taking it day by day,” he said. “Just trying to do my best to help my team out, to get back [as] healthy as possible.”

Also, among the limited participants was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who sat out every practice and every game since he sustained an ankle injury Dec. 1 at Indianapolis.

The only Titans player who did not practice at all Wednesday was cornerback Logan Ryan. He sat out with an illness as did two from Kansas City.

The official Titans-Chiefs injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: CB Logan Ryan (illness).

Limited participation: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoreé Jackson (foot) and LB David Long (knee).

Full participation: Cody Hollister, WR (ankle).

KANSAS CITY

Did not practice: RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness) and DT Chris Jones (calf).

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee).

Full participation: DT Khalen Saunders (knee), CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), CB Austin Reiter (wrist) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle).