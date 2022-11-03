Thursday Injury Report: Henry Says All is Well

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry was on the Tennessee Titans’ injury report for the second consecutive day.

Henry did not practice on Thursday, which actually was step back from the previous day when he was a limited participant. The good news, though, was that the reason for his inclusion on the injury report changed to “not injury related-rest.” Wednesday, he was listed with a foot injury.

Either way, the NFL’s third-leading rusher through eight weeks did not want anyone to think for even a second, though, that he might not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said during his weekly media session. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, everything’s fine. There’s nothing to panic about. Everybody have a great Thursday.”

Any mention of a foot injury – even for one day – with the two-time rushing champion is bound to attract attention. After all, it was foot injury about this time a year ago that required him to have surgery and caused him to miss the final nine games of the regular season. He still has a plate and screws in the foot (the right one) to this day.

“There is nothing wrong with my foot, the right or left,” he reiterated. “The foot is fine.”

Of note was the fact that Ryan Tannehill was downgraded to “did not practice” after having been limited the previous day because of an ankle injury. That repeats the pattern for the same two days last week, and Tannehill ultimately was not able to play against the Houston Texans.

The complete Titans-Chiefs injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: FB Tory Carter (neck), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related-rest), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DT Naquan Jones (illness), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). Limited participation: RG Nate Davis (not injury related), DL Kevin Strong (ankle) and DT Teair Tart (hamstring). Full participation: LG Aaron Brewer (toe), DL Sam Okuayinonu (knee) and OLB Rashad Weaver (back).

KANSAS CITY

Did not practice: TE Jody Fortson (quad/illness). Limited participation: none. Full participation: DE Mike Danna (calf), LB Willie Gay hamstring), WR Mecole Hardman (heel), CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring), RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and DT Derrick Nnandi (Achilles).