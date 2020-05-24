Former Teammate Tells 'Epic' Keith Bulluck Story

Allen Iverson will appreciate this one.

We’re talking about practice and whether or not a professional athlete needs to go all out at times other than during games.

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt took to Twitter on Sunday and told a story about former teammate Keith Bulluck, who in the late stages of his career – apparently – was content to call his shots during workouts.

The two played together just one season. Britt was Tennessee’s first-round pick (30th overall) in 2009, which was the last of Bulluck’s 10 years with the franchise.

Bulluck, a New York native, intercepted three passes that year, which was the second-highest total of his career. He got one in a Week 5 loss to Indianapolis and two in a Week 14 rout (the Titans won 47-7) over the St. Louis Rams. The Colts quarterback that year was Peyton Manning, and it is doubtful that Bulluck would have been so cavalier about facing him.

Presumably, therefore, the one Britt mentioned came in the game against the Rams. Their quarterback that day was Keith Null, a sixth-round pick out of West Texas A & M who made his first start – and his NFL debut – that day. He completed 28 of 44 passes but for a mere 165 yards with one touchdown.

The Titans finished the day with five interceptions. In addition to Bulluck’s two (the second multi-interception game of his career), cornerback Cortland Finnegan got two of his own and cornerback Vincent Fuller added one.

Null started the final four games of that season (St. Louis lost all four) and he never played in the NFL again.

Bulluck left Tennessee in 2010 and played one season with the New York Giants. In 2012, he signed a one-day contract and retired as a member of the Titans.

His 1,265 tackles are the most by any player during the Titans era (1999-present) and third all-time in franchise history. But it is an interception that at least one of his teammates remembers most.