Titans Land One of NFL's Easiest Schedules
The Tennessee Titans schedule won't be fully released until Wednesday night, but we already know how difficult their slate will be.
The Titans have a strength of schedule of .491, meaning their opponents won just over 49 percent of their games in 2023. That ranks for the 10th-easiest schedule in the NFL for the upcoming season. For context, the Cleveland Browns have the toughest schedule with a .547 winning percentage amongst their 2023 opponents, and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints drew the easiest schedules with a .453 winning percentage.
As they do every year, the Titans will face the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars twice this season, once at home and once on the road. All three of the Titans' AFC South opponents finished with a winning record in 2023.
The Titans will also face off against the AFC East, hosting the New York Jets and New England Patriots, both of whom had losing records last year. However, they will visit the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, who each had a winning record and playoff berth last season.
The NFC North is also on the docket for the upcoming season, as the Titans host the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, while they visit the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. Each NFC North team had at least seven wins last season.
The Titans finished last place in their division, which means they will face fellow cellar-dwellers in the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders to round out their schedule.
The Titans' strength of schedule could lead to more success, but ultimately, they still have to play the games and execute regardless of who is on the other sideline.
