Skip to main content

Thursday Injury Report: Another Issue at Linebacker

Zach Cunningham is added because of a knee injury that limited him during Thursday's practice for the Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NASHVILLE – The situation at linebacker got worse for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham was added to the injury report and was a limited participant in the day’s workout because of a knee issue. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was downgraded and did not practice because of a neck injury.

In addition to those two, outside linebacker Bud Dupree did not practice for the second straight day. Dupree has a hip injury that knocked him out of Monday’s loss at Buffalo.

Cunningham is third on the defense (first among the linebackers) with 11 tackles through two games. He also has one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed. Dupree is second to Jeffery Simmons with seven quarterback pressures and Adeniyi has one tackle and two quarterback pressures in limited snaps.

Adeniyi was estimated to be a limited participant on Wednesday, when the Titans conducted only a walk-through. Preparations for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders picked up Thursday, but he was unable to go.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee’s only healthy outside linebackers currently on the active roster are Rashad Weaver and Derrek Tuszka. Neither has started a game in the NFL. At inside linebacker are David Long, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones. The latter was a limited participant each of the last two days because of a hamstring injury.

The practice squad includes inside linebacker Jack Gibbens, Tennessee’s leading tackler during the preseason, and veteran Gerri Green, who was added last week.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and T Taylor Lewan (knee). Limited participation: ILB Zach Cunningham, CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), ILB Joe Jones (hamstring) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related) and WR Treylon Burks (ankle).

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks onas he leaves the field during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
News

Henry: 'The Sky's Not Falling'

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (73) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Offensive Lineman Goes to Injured Reserve

By David Boclair
Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley missed three weeks of training camp because of undisclosed personal reasons.
GM Report

Rams Poach Recently-Signed Practice Squad Member

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is helped from the field after getting hurt during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Lewan, Dupree Don't Practice

By David Boclair
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Andrew Adams (21) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
GM Report

Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

By John Glennon
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart (68) during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Buffalo Player Suspended for Postgame Punch

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans running back Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter their game at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009.
News

Chris Johnson a Hall of Fame Nominee

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

A Tale of Two First-Round Picks

By John Glennon