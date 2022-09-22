Thursday Injury Report: Another Issue at Linebacker

NASHVILLE – The situation at linebacker got worse for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham was added to the injury report and was a limited participant in the day’s workout because of a knee issue. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was downgraded and did not practice because of a neck injury.

In addition to those two, outside linebacker Bud Dupree did not practice for the second straight day. Dupree has a hip injury that knocked him out of Monday’s loss at Buffalo.

Cunningham is third on the defense (first among the linebackers) with 11 tackles through two games. He also has one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed. Dupree is second to Jeffery Simmons with seven quarterback pressures and Adeniyi has one tackle and two quarterback pressures in limited snaps.

Adeniyi was estimated to be a limited participant on Wednesday, when the Titans conducted only a walk-through. Preparations for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders picked up Thursday, but he was unable to go.

Tennessee’s only healthy outside linebackers currently on the active roster are Rashad Weaver and Derrek Tuszka. Neither has started a game in the NFL. At inside linebacker are David Long, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones. The latter was a limited participant each of the last two days because of a hamstring injury.

The practice squad includes inside linebacker Jack Gibbens, Tennessee’s leading tackler during the preseason, and veteran Gerri Green, who was added last week.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip) and T Taylor Lewan (knee). Limited participation: ILB Zach Cunningham, CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), ILB Joe Jones (hamstring) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: DL Denico Autry (not injury related) and WR Treylon Burks (ankle).