Titans OL Seeing Immediate Boost From New Coach
The Tennessee Titans have a new offensive line coach in Bill Callahan, but things are slowly but surely getting to a good place.
"It's been good," Saahdiq Charles said via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "There's growing pains for a lot of things. It's just been good over the past nine weeks or so, everyone is gradually continuing to get better."
Callahan, the father of head coach Brian, is one of the most respected offensive line coaches in the NFL, having been in the league since the 1990's. He's coached many successful offensive lines, including the Cleveland Browns for the past four seasons. He is bringing his pedigree to Tennessee, and the offseason work is beginning to pay off.
"It's been great working with coach Callahan," Charles said. "He's working all of us hard. Everybody is getting better. He demands a lot out of us, but everything makes sense from what he's coaching us and teaching us. It correlates to the field."
Callahan is a tough coach to play for, but he has a tough task ahead of him trying to revamp the trenches for the Titans. Charles is part of that revamp having signed as a free agent from the Washington Commanders. He's fighting for playing time, specifically at the guard position.
While Charles isn't favored to be a starter for the Titans, he's fighting for a roster spot, and he knows that the easiest way to do that is to listen to coach Callahan and follow his lead.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!