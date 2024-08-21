Titans LBs Getting Noticeably Better
The Tennessee Titans have, are, and will likely continue to face uncertainty about their linebackers this season.
Tennessee lost its top linebacker from a year ago, Azeez Al-Shaair, to the Houston Texans in free agency, and they have had to reshuffle the deck and find a new solution.
First-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson comes from the Baltimore Ravens, which housed Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, arguably the best linebacker duo in the NFL, last season. While work has had to be made with the linebackers, Wilson is pleased with their progress.
"When I first got here, the big question mark was about the linebackers. I think all the linebackers have gotten better," Wilson said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport. "I think [linebackers coach] Frank Bush does a great job at developing players. From Kenneth Murray, to [Jack Gibbens], to Otis [Reese IV], to Chance [Campbell], all the guys are getting better and better. And every time they go out there and they have the opportunity to compete, they make the best of their opportunity and I love where they are at right now."
The injury to Garret Wallow certainly blew the competition at linebacker wide open, and a number of different players are being given a chance to prove themselves at the position. An elbow injury to fourth-round rookie Cedric Gray has also made things tricky, opening up the competition even further.
Murray and Gibbens are expected to be the top two options at the inside linebacker spots and will likely be the team's starters. But from there, it remains to be seen what the Titans will actually do and how they will line up. This next week of training camp before cuts is crucial to determine which players will be in the mix during the season and which others will land on the practice squad.
