Titans CB Ruled Out for Preseason
The Tennessee Titans were excited to acquire Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed earlier this offseason, but fans will have to wait to see him officially in a blue uniform.
Coach Brian Callahan told reporters in a Sunday press conference that Sneed won't see the field until Week 1 at the earliest.
"I don't need to see a lot of Jeff [Simmons] and Harold [Landry III], those guys have kind of proven it," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And L'Jarius won't play in the preseason, I don't see that being the case. Maybe we decide by the last week that Harold and Jeff go out for a couple of plays just to knock the pads around. But as if right now, I don't know that those guys will play."
Sneed, 27, is coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs, and is expected to be arguably the best defender for Tennessee. However, he's been dealing with a knee injury dating back to last season, and that is forcing the Titans to proceed with caution.
Last season with the Chiefs, Sneed recorded 78 tackles and two interceptions in 16 appearances.
While coach Callahan would love to see Sneed out there getting accustomed to Dennard Wilson's new defense, his health takes priority since the games currently don't have any stakes. Sneed has missed just three games in the last three seasons, so he has a history of finding a way to play when the injury bug bites, but it may require some rest during training camp and preseason play.
The Titans won't have Sneed out there on Saturday when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks, but the goal is for him to be available for Week 1 on Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
