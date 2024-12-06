Titans OL Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Tennessee Titans depth is taking a hit just before their Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Logan Bruss, a backup offensive lineman who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams less than a month ago, tore his ACL in practice earlier this week, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. The ACL tear will end Bruss' season.
This is the second time Bruss has torn his ACL in the NFL after undergoing the same injury during the preseason of his rookie year in 2022 with the Rams. Bruss appeared in three games for the Titans this season after appearing in eight for the Rams earlier in the year.
Bruss, 26, came into the league as a third-round pick with hopes of having a long and fruitful career, but after two ACL tears in three seasons, things haven't gone according to plan.
It remains to be seen what Bruss' future looks like with the Titans, but with a nine-month recovery process on the horizon that will bleed into the next NFL season, his career could very much be in jeopardy.
The Titans will face off against the Jaguars on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
