AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ryan Open To Any Team 'Except the Titans'

David Boclair

Logan Ryan said Thursday that he officially has narrowed his list of potential teams for 2020.

It is now anybody but the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to address his continuing status as a free agent amid reports that the New York Jets are confident they will add the veteran cornerback. He did not downplay the potential of joining that franchise but stressed that remains “completely open for business.”

“I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet,” Ryan said. “We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to (the Jets). So, we'll what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except the Titans.”

It was not long ago that Tennessee, where he spent the past three seasons, was his top choice. On the McCourty brothers podcast, Double Coverage, last weekend Ryan said he recently approached Titans management with the idea that he could return for 2020 on a one-year contract that paid him the same amount he earned in 2019 ($10 million). That offer was rejected.

The Titans selected cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and added a veteran at the position, Johnathan Joseph.

Ryan’s desire not to accept a pay cut would eat up about half of the team’s remaining cap space. Thus, he announced publicly last week that he would not return to Tennessee, where he was a part of two playoff teams (2017, 2019), sustained the most significant injury of his career (a broken leg in 2018) and had his best season to date (2019).

Every other team apparently remains a possibility.

“I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that,” he said. “Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Titans Make PFF's Top 101 of the 2010s

Kevin Byard and Jurrell Casey were third-round picks who became stars for Tennessee

David Boclair

Did Titans Cost Themselves A Super Bowl Shot by Paying Tannehill?

No quarterback earning an average of $20 million or more has ever led his team to a title

David Boclair

Smith's Opportunity to Cash In At Hand

Tight end started the offseason healthy and atop the Tennessee Titans' depth chart

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Hopes For Joint Training Camp Workouts With Multiple Teams

For now, all NFL franchises will work virtually at least through the end of the month

David Boclair

Fifth-Round Pick Agrees to Contract Terms

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison is the first member of the Titans' 2020 draft class to get his deal done.

David Boclair

'Titans' Was Not First Choice for New Name

Transition to Tennessee originally included a different nickname, stadium layout

David Boclair

by

JRTuttle4

As Backup, Mariota Was 'Killing' Titans' D

After he lost his spot with the offense he helped make the defense better.

David Boclair

by

Stoner711

Ryan Reportedly Set To Sign With New Team

The New York Jets expect to sign the veteran cornerback who spent the last three years with the Tennessee Titans.

David Boclair

by

Mike Hogan

Vrabel Can't Get Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame

Tennessee Titans coach has been a finalist each of the past five years but each time fans have chosen someone else for induction.

David Boclair

Ryan Says Titans Spurned His Desire to Return

Cornerback proposed a one-year deal 'to keep this thing going.'

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55