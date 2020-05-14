Ryan Open To Any Team 'Except the Titans'

Logan Ryan said Thursday that he officially has narrowed his list of potential teams for 2020.

It is now anybody but the Tennessee Titans.

Ryan appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football to address his continuing status as a free agent amid reports that the New York Jets are confident they will add the veteran cornerback. He did not downplay the potential of joining that franchise but stressed that remains “completely open for business.”

“I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet,” Ryan said. “We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to (the Jets). So, we'll what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except the Titans.”

It was not long ago that Tennessee, where he spent the past three seasons, was his top choice. On the McCourty brothers podcast, Double Coverage, last weekend Ryan said he recently approached Titans management with the idea that he could return for 2020 on a one-year contract that paid him the same amount he earned in 2019 ($10 million). That offer was rejected.

The Titans selected cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and added a veteran at the position, Johnathan Joseph.

Ryan’s desire not to accept a pay cut would eat up about half of the team’s remaining cap space. Thus, he announced publicly last week that he would not return to Tennessee, where he was a part of two playoff teams (2017, 2019), sustained the most significant injury of his career (a broken leg in 2018) and had his best season to date (2019).

Every other team apparently remains a possibility.

“I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that,” he said. “Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there.”