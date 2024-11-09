Titans vs. Chargers: Three Things to Watch
The Tennessee Titans are just one sleep away before their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Titans have been preparing all week long for the matchup, which could prove to be a difficult one against a Chargers team on the rise and in the playoff hunt.
Here are three things to watch ahead of the Week 10 matchup:
Will Levis Return to Form?
Titans quarterback Will Levis is expected to return from his shoulder injury after fully participating in practice this week. He may have some rust to shed as he hasn't played in a month, but there should be some hope that he gets back to his former self.
If Levis' time away from the sidelines has given him new perspective, it could be revealed in his play, which could lead the Titans to victory against the Chargers.
Can Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Continue TD Streak?
Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has stepped up for the Titans in the last month. The fifth-year pro has a touchdown in each of the last four weeks, and that total leads the team in scores among pass-catchers.
With DeAndre Hopkins traded and Treylon Burks still hurt, Westbrook-Ikhine will continue to have chances to shine within the Titans offense, and that could lead to him finding the end zone for a fifth straight week.
Sebastian Joseph-Day Faces Former Team
Former Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will get a shot at revenge in Week 10 as he heads to his former home.
Joseph-Day is a key piece of the Titans pass rush and will look to give Justin Herbert fits. Joseph-Day's familiarity with Herbert and the Chargers could give the Titans a potential edge in the game, and it will be interesting to see if Tennessee can capitalize in that area.
