    • November 5, 2021
    Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out Against Rams

    Rashaan Evans missed one game in his first three NFL seasons, but an ankle injury will keep him out of action for the second straight week.
    NASHVILLE – Rashaan Evans was a late addition to the injury report this week.

    This week the Tennessee Titans made an early decision on their veteran inside linebacker. He will miss another game.

    Evans was one of three players the Titans ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams with the release of the official Friday injury report. Also out are right guard Nate Davis and fullback Khari Blasingame. Davis’ streaks of 37 consecutive games played and 36 straight starts will end due to a concussion. Blasingame will miss a second straight game with a knee injury.

    Five other players are questionable. That group includes wide receiver A.J Brown (knee), who was added to the report Friday, when he was unable to practice, and rookie Tory Carter, the only other fullback on the roster.

    Evans is tied for third on the team with 37 tackles and is one of two players on the defense (Kevin Byard is the other) with at least one interception and one fumble recovery this season.

    He was added to the injury report last Friday and ruled out a day later with an ankle injury. A first-round pick 2018, he missed just one game in his first three NFL seasons.

    Monty Rice, who played in place of Evans on Sunday at Indianapolis, is among those who are questionable. He sat out practice on Friday with a knee injury after having been limited a day earlier.

    The good news at that position is that Jayon Brown’s return to action appears imminent. Brown has been on injured reserve for the last four games but was designated for return to practice last week.

    “I would say hopefully we can start to consider getting (Brown) back in there soon,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “Real soon.”

    The complete Titans-Rams injury report for Friday:

    Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), WR A.J. Brown (knee), FB Tory Carter (shoulder), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (back), T Taylor Lewan (knee), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and ILB Monty Rice (knee). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (concussion) and DL Teair Tart (groin).

    Sunday status: Out – Blasingame, Davis, Evans and Mabin (moved to injured reserve); Questionable – Brown, Carter, Lamm, Lewan and Rice. 

    LOS ANGELES

    Did not practice:  LB Ernest Jones (illness), DL Sebastien Joseph-Day (chest), LB Von Miller (ankle) and CB Jalen Ramsey (not injury related-rest). Limited participation: QB Matthew Stafford (back) and WR Robert Woods (foot). Full participation: DL Bobby Brown (not injury related-personal), TE Brycen Hopkins (illness), WR Cooper Kupp (not injury related-rest) and T Andrew Whitworth (not injury related-rest).

    Sunday status: Out -- Joseph-Day; Questionable -- Jones, Miller, Ramsey and Woods.

