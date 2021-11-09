Unannounced, Altered Call a First for Vrabel

NASHVILLE – In the closing moments of the first half on Sunday, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got up from the ground and jawed at one another following a short reception by Brown.

Officials immediately flagged both for unsportsmanlike conduct in keeping with the NFL’s crackdown on taunting.

It appeared to the viewing public – as well as to the Titans’ coaching staff – that Ramsey was to be ejected at that point. He’d already been flagged once for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first quarter, when he intentionally bumped into Brown while celebrating an interception. By NFL rule, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties mean a player is tossed from the game.

But that’s when history appeared to get re-written in front of our eyes.

Referee Brad Rogers announced that – unbeknownst to the public – the officiating crew actually had changed Ramsey’s first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to an unnecessary roughness call. As a result, the Nashville native and arguably the NFL’s top cornerback did not have two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called on him and could remain in the contest.

Almost instantaneously, the game’s play-by-play account on the NFL’s official game statistics website, which is run by the league, changed Ramsey’s first penalty from an unsportsmanlike conduct to unnecessary roughness as well.

Meanwhile, on the field, a puzzled Mike Vrabel tried to get some explanation from the officiating crew, wondering how a correction to a penalty – one that had occurred more than a quarter earlier – was only revealed at that point.

“I don’t know,” Vrabel said Monday when asked about the corrected call. “Maybe it’s happened before. It’s never happened personally to me before. So, I don’t have anything to go by, right? I don’t know what the protocol is when they change something.

“(It was like), `Oh yeah, we changed it.’ Okay, well, let somebody else know … I’m just trying to follow the rules.”

The way the events transpired in the public eye certainly left the NFL open to scrutiny. Some might think officials had gone out of their way not to kick a star player out of a prime-time game.

According to a league source, though, here’s what happened:

The officials had decided -- immediately after making the first unsportsmanlike call – that the correct penalty should have been unnecessary roughness because Ramsey contacted Brown. The league office in New York confirmed that decision with the officiating crew at the time, noting that the call would therefore not count toward a potential disqualification for Ramsey.

The problem, though, is that the change never was announced on the field. It should have been announced at the time, per the source, because it would have clarified matters later in the contest.

In the end, the Titans overcame Ramsey’s sticky coverage and beat the Rams handily, 28-16.

It’s also worth pointing out -- for any conspiracy theorists who think the league is out to get the Titans -- that the Rams were penalized 12 times for 115 yards. The Titans, meanwhile, were flagged just four times for 19 yards.

Vrabel in fact praised the officiating crew on Monday, noting that officials corrected a call that benefited the Titans.

That moment occurred on a Tennessee kick-off early in the second quarter, when the Rams were called for a low block on the return. At first, it looked like the Titans would re-kick the ball from the 50-yard line. But after further discussion with Vrabel, the penalty was enforced differently, pinning the Rams back at their 13-yard line.

“They communicated with me. … They came back and corrected it, said I could take half the distance and put it on the 12 and a half, and so I appreciate that, instead of moving the kickoff to the 50,” Vrabel said. “We understand the job they have. I want to be part of the solution. I know how fast the game is. I know how fast it is by standing behind those guys in practice. It moves at a fast pace, and some calls are tough.

“They all have a job, and they’re part of the game. Just like I make mistakes and the players make mistakes, the officials are going to make mistakes. We’re going to have to live with it and understand that it’s a part of our game, just as coaching and playing is.”