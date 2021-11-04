Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Thursday Injury Report: O-Lineman's Starting Streak in Jeopardy
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Nate Davis, Derrick Henry

    Thursday Injury Report: O-Lineman's Starting Streak in Jeopardy

    Nate Davis has started more consecutive games than all but one current NFL guard, a streak that dates back to early in his rookie season.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

    Nate Davis has started more consecutive games than all but one current NFL guard, a streak that dates back to early in his rookie season.

    NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry’s streak of consecutive starts might not be the only one that ends Sunday when the Tennessee Titans face the Los Angeles Rams.

    It looks increasingly likely that right guard Nate Davis also will be unavailable. Thursday, Davis did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day due to a concussion.

    Two weeks ago, left tackle Taylor Lewan dealt with a concussion and did not practice the entire week. In Week 5, Rodger Saffold played after having been on the injury report all week with the same injury, but he was a least a limited participant in each that week’s workouts.

    Read More

    Davis was one of six players who did not practice Wednesday. All six also sat out Thursday’s session.

    A 2019 third-round pick out of Charlotte, Davis has started 36 games since he got the job in Week 4 of his rookie season. That ranks as the second-longest active streak among all guards headed into this week’s schedule. His streak of 37 consecutive appearances is third among all guards.

    Davis was the only member of the Titans’ offense who played every snap in 2020, and he played every snap in the first six games of this season before he got a break late in the victory over Kansas City.

    Henry has started 25 games, which leads all NFL running backs. That one unofficially ended Monday, when the two-time rushing champion was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. It officially will end Sunday when the offense takes the field for the first time.

    The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

    Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Chris Jackson (foot), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (knee) and ILB Monty Rice (knee). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (back) and DL Teair Tart (groin).

    Tennessee Titans offensive guard Nate Davis (64) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: O-Lineman's Starting Streak in Jeopardy

    41 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.
    News

    Are Receivers Ready to Do More?

    20 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    So, Who Are The Titans' Running Backs?

    21 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes his second touchdown catch in the end zone in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Wednesday Injury Report: New Concerns at Cornerback

    21 hours ago
    Brett Favre shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring after receive it during halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field October 16, 2016.
    News

    Brett Favre: Adrian Peterson 'A Great Addition' for Titans

    Nov 2, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) celebrates their overtime win at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.
    News

    PFF Grades: A Big Day for Lewan, Others

    Nov 2, 2021
    New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson talks to reporters after the firing of head coach Todd Bowles on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Florham Park.
    GM Report

    Williamson's Homecoming Comes to an End

    Nov 2, 2021
    Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Titans Double Up on RB Additions

    Nov 2, 2021