Thursday Injury Report: O-Lineman's Starting Streak in Jeopardy

NASHVILLE – Derrick Henry’s streak of consecutive starts might not be the only one that ends Sunday when the Tennessee Titans face the Los Angeles Rams.

It looks increasingly likely that right guard Nate Davis also will be unavailable. Thursday, Davis did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day due to a concussion.

Two weeks ago, left tackle Taylor Lewan dealt with a concussion and did not practice the entire week. In Week 5, Rodger Saffold played after having been on the injury report all week with the same injury, but he was a least a limited participant in each that week’s workouts.

Davis was one of six players who did not practice Wednesday. All six also sat out Thursday’s session.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Charlotte, Davis has started 36 games since he got the job in Week 4 of his rookie season. That ranks as the second-longest active streak among all guards headed into this week’s schedule. His streak of 37 consecutive appearances is third among all guards.

Davis was the only member of the Titans’ offense who played every snap in 2020, and he played every snap in the first six games of this season before he got a break late in the victory over Kansas City.

Henry has started 25 games, which leads all NFL running backs. That one unofficially ended Monday, when the two-time rushing champion was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. It officially will end Sunday when the offense takes the field for the first time.

The complete Titans injury report for Thursday:

Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Chris Jackson (foot), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (knee) and ILB Monty Rice (knee). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (back) and DL Teair Tart (groin).