Titans Lose Another WR to Leg Injury
The Tennessee Titans suffered another wide receiver injury as Treylon Burks limped off the practice field during training camp, unable to put pressure on his leg, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.
According to Davenport, Burks came up limping and unable to put pressure on his left leg. He was then seen walking to the locker room with trainers, gripping his left hamstring. This is the second time in roughly a week that Burks hurt his leg after a play, with the last time being in practice but he was able to return.
An injury to Burks only makes life more difficult for the Titans. With DeAndre Hopkins missing multiple weeks due to a knee injury, the team is already shorthanded at the position. Meanwhile, Burks is pushing to remain in the offensive gameplan, and trying to take a step forward after struggling his first two seasons.
If Burks's injury is serious, the Titans will look at Nick Westrbook-Ikhine and Kearis Jackson, who had an impressive kick return during the preseason opener, to fill roles. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd will be viewed as the team's starters.
The Titans' practice was filled with injuries as multiple players left with cramps and offensive tackle JC Latham also had a hamstring injury. Luckily, the team was able to get their rookie star back on the field during the session and avoid any serious injury.
Burks is viewed as an important depth piece for the Titans, but will also look to take on special teams roles in Tennessee this season. While he's been rumored to be a trade candidate for multiple teams seeking wide receiver help, the Titans are hoping he can take a step forward in 2024.
Titans OnSI will continue to provide updates to Burks's injury as more information becomes available.
